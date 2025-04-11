KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Angkatan Muda Harapan (AMH) will launch its election machinery for the Ayer Kuning state by-election tomorrow to assist in the campaign for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, said its chief Woo Kah Leong.

Woo, who is also DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) National Executive Committee chief, said the AMH machinery would focus on promoting the political stability under the Madani Government for the well-being of the people of Perak.

“We want to ensure we spread a very important message, which is to strengthen unity in order to generate hope. We want to continue maintaining political stability in Perak because the state government has already proven itself.

“... in the past two or three years, not a single Menteri Besar or state executive councillor (exco) has been embroiled in corruption or any other misconduct,” he told reporters after attending the Dapsy Hari Raya Gathering with the Media here yesterday.

He said the AMH machinery would be launched at Arena Square, Kampung Tanjung Keramat, Temoh in Perak, and is expected to be attended by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Perak Menteri Besar and state BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Woo said the machinery, involving every youth wing within PH component parties, would use social media platforms as the main bridge to reach out to voters in Ayer Kuning, especially the youth, to spread messages of unity.

“For young voters who are not residing in Ayer Kuning but are based elsewhere, we are using messages of unity and hope to call on them to return and vote in this by-election,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died after participating in a football tournament at the City Stadium, Penang, on February 25.

Polling is on April 26, with nominationon on April 12 and early voting on April 22. — Bernama