GOMBAK, April 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he too is under surveillance as he responded to an allegation by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar that his phone is being tapped.

Anwar was asked to comment on the matter by a reporter after meeting students at the International Islamic University here amid concerns over privacy.

He claimed all of the country’s top leaders are being surveilled, but did not elaborate.

“I too have (TCO), all VIPs have it,” the prime minister said briefly before walking away.

TCO refers to “Travel Control Office/Order” (TCO), supposedly a domestic security designation for individuals purportedly deemed a “risk” or “threat”.

Samsuri earlier this week claimed that he had been flagged in the border control system as “TCO” and is being watched. He had also suggested his phone had been tapped, according to Malaysiakini.

Malay Mail could not independently verify this.

Earlier Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismissed Samsuri’s allegation, saying there is no reason to deem the Terengganu MB a security risk.