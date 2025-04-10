BINTULU, April 10 — An 18-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic collision with a parked lorry along Jalan Pandan-Sebauh on Tuesday night.

Bintulu police chief Superintendent Nixon Joshua Ali said the incident occurred around 9pm as the victim was riding from Kampung Hulu Sebauh toward Pasar Sebauh.

“During the journey, the motorcyclist collided with the rear of an unladen lorry parked on the left lane heading towards Pasar Sebauh.

“The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by Sebauh Health Clinic personnel due to severe head and body injuries,” he said in a statement, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nixon also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident, warning that doing so could cause unnecessary distress to the community.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are encouraged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Lydia Allan at 086-338575, or reach out to the Bintulu District Police Operations Room at 086-318304. —The Borneo Post