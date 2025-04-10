SUBANG JAYA, April 10 — The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and the Selangor state government will conduct a coordinated clean-up effort this weekend, to further assist residents of Putra Heights affected by the recent gas pipeline blaze.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that while MBSJ had already cleaned up public pathways and areas surrounding homes in the area, more was needed before residents began moving into their homes.

“So, all agencies will be involved jointly. As for volunteers, I call upon, and advise, any NGOs or parties who wish to be involved in the mega community clean-up to register with Selangor Volunteers, which is under the State Sports Council, to streamline aid or community clean-up activities.

“This is because access to the areas is controlled by the police. So, only those who are registered will be permitted to enter the areas for this community clean-up activity,” he said in a press conference here.

A total of 190 homes affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, last Tuesday have been reoccupied after inspections confirmed they were safe for residents to return.

Earlier, Bernama reported Hussein as saying that as of yesterday, 487 affected homes had been inspected by 12 technical agencies, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Air Selangor, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Public Works Department (PWD), MBSJ, and the police.

“Of these, 328 homes were deemed safe for occupancy, and 190 homes have already been reoccupied,” Hussein reportedly said, adding that TNB had already restored electricity to 306 homes.