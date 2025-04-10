KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The board of Foon Yew High School in Kulai, Johor, said it has expelled a student over his involvement in distributing deepfake pornographic images of students and alumni.

The board said that contrary to online claims, the student did not receive only light reprimands but was removed from the school entirely.

“We have since instructed the school to take this as a serious lesson,” the board said in a statement as reported by the Malaysiakini news portal.

The board said the student’s parents were officially informed of the expulsion following internal deliberations.

The school acknowledged its delay in handling the incident and said it would implement stricter measures moving forward.

It also pledged full support for the victims and their families, including counselling services by school and external professionals.

Strict confidentiality will be maintained, and legal aid will be made available to those affected by the image abuse.

An internal probe found online allegations against a disciplinary teacher to be baseless and distorted, the board said.

The school is cooperating fully with police to track down the person behind the anonymous “Li Xiaobai” account linked to the online harassment.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old in Johor suspected of using AI to create and sell deepfake pornography using victims' social media images, a case now involving multiple complainants that highlights the tangible harms of digital manipulation.

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code and Communications and Multimedia Act.