KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Chinese national Deng Sheng is considering legal action after false claims went viral alleging that he was arrested and had his Lamborghini seized for driving without a licence.

“I reserve all my legal rights to take action against those who have harmed my name and reputation,” Deng said in a statement today, hitting back at social media posts and news reports that he said had caused “serious damage” to his personal and professional life.

“It has affected my reputation, my business, and my personal life. People have been calling and asking about it non-stop,” the statement read.

The 28-year-old, who clarified that he holds a valid international driving permit, said he was stopped during a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur but was only issued a summons for not carrying the document at the time.

“I wasn’t arrested. My car wasn’t taken away. The JPJ officers were professional, and after I explained the situation, I was allowed to leave,” he said.

He also took issue with media descriptions labelling him as a “social media influencer”, stressing that he is not one.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) clarified that the Lamborghini Aventador Deng was driving was not seized during the Aidilfitri roadblock on Jalan Bangsar.

“KL JPJ only issued a summons to the driver and allowed a passenger with a licence to take the vehicle home. We apologise for any confusion caused,” the department said.

This came after earlier media reports quoted KL JPJ director Hamidi Adam as saying Deng’s car was among 27 vehicles seized during the operation.