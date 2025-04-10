DARO, April 10 — Villagers in Kampung Tengah were caught off guard late Tuesday night when a two-foot baby crocodile was discovered entangled in a fishing net, prompting a swift response from the Civil Defence Force (APM).

The reptile was spotted at around 9.28pm by a local resident, who promptly alerted the authorities, said Daro APM officer Lt (PA) Ra’idah Jomi.

A team of four APM personnel, equipped with helmets, gloves, flashlights and a snare pole, arrived at the scene by 9.38pm.

“It may have been small, but it still poses a risk to the public, especially in a village area.

“Our team acted quickly and professionally to ensure everyone’s safety, without harming the animal,” she said.

The operation concluded at 9.48pm, with the baby crocodile safely taken in tow by the team and returned to their base.

The crocodile was subsequently handed over to the relevant wildlife authority for further action.

Ra’idah urged villagers to remain vigilant and to immediately report any crocodile sightings to the authorities to prevent potential danger. —The Borneo Post