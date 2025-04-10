KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A doctor from Penang celebrated an unexpected anniversary win, walking away with RM11.77 million after placing a bet on numbers from his dinner receipt last month.

The 53-year-old told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that the numbers “4486” and “5704,” printed on the receipt after his candlelight dinner with his wife, caught his attention.

“I now truly understand the Cantonese saying: love your wife, and you’ll get rich,” he shared.

The doctor, accompanied by his wife, collected his winnings and expressed gratitude to the gaming company for what he called a “wonderful anniversary gift.”

He revealed plans to share the prize with his siblings and save the remainder for his children’s future needs.

In the same draw, an education group employee from Sarawak also took home RM219,975.30 from the same jackpot.