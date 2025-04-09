SHAH ALAM, April 9 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today that all temporary relief shelters (PPS) in Putra Heights will be closed by the end of the week, with the process starting tonight.

“The closure of PPS is expected to begin this week, with the first shelter set to close tonight. Dewan Camelia is scheduled to close exactly at 10 PM.

“The second shelter may close by the end of this week or early next week,” he said in a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat building.

He further confirmed that the PPS at Masjid Putra Heights is expected to close by the weekend, as evacuees were already allowed to return to their homes.

In other updates, the MB announced that the Selangor Land and Mines Office’s mobile van will be deployed from Monday to assist legitimate homeowners by printing new land grants free of charge.

As of last night, a total of 469 families have been confirmed as affected by last Tuesday’s gas pipeline explosion, as verified by the Petaling District Office and the Social Welfare Department.

“This figure differs from the number registered at the temporary evacuation centres, which stands at 613 families, including those from areas outside the directly affected housing estates and villages,” said Amirudin.

The Petaling District Office will complete the verification process by Friday to ensure that all legitimate victims receive aid, and that assistance is not provided to individuals who were not directly impacted by the explosion.

The gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on April 4 had caused significant disruption, displacing hundreds of families and damaging surrounding properties.