KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A man has been arrested for allegedly making criminal threats via social media against Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 57-year-old man was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department Division of the Cheras district police headquarters at 12.10am today following a report filed by the enforcement officer involved at 1.07pm yesterday.

“The report concerns a Facebook post displaying a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation containing threats and statements with seditious elements against DBKL enforcement officers,” he said in a statement tonight.

Rusdi described the suspect’s action as a form of intimidation and incitement against public servants carrying out their duty to enforce the law, adding that a remand order was granted today and which ends tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making statements that could incite public mischief and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities. — Bernama