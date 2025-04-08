SHAH ALAM, April 8 — An 18-year-old man was detained by police today after being seen running naked at the T-junction of Persiaran Kayangan, Section 8, Shah Alam.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.30am when officers from the Section 6 Police Station were alerted by the Shah Alam district control centre.

The officers subsequently located and detained the teenager.

“After being persuaded and reassured, the individual was successfully brought to Section 6 police station,” Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement.

Upon arriving at the station, the teenager was provided with clothing.

After police discovered that he could only communicate using hand gestures, he wrote down a phone number of someone to contact.

The teenager’s uncle later arrived at the station and revealed that the young man had been living with him in Section 9, Shah Alam.

He further disclosed that the teenager had been experiencing mental health issues and had previously sought psychiatric treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang.

Mohd Iqbal said the teenager was subsequently handed over to his uncle for further care and treatment at Hospital Shah Alam.