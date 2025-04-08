KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned that the trajectory of artificial intelligence is advancing at lightning speed and if this asymmetrical digital progress is left unchecked, it risks deepening existing divides and fostering inequality.

This being the case, the prime minister said that it was imperative that investments in digital literacy, infrastructure, empowerment and governance go hand in hand.

The digital economy is a space of both great promise and significant inequality and while the region’s digital transformation is well underway, it remains uneven,” he said today in his keynote address at the Asean Investment Conference 2025, held on the sidelines of the 12th Asean Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

As a result, Anwar, who is also finance minister, stressed that Asean must pursue greater economic integration within the region, including expanding Asean payment connectivity.

He noted that the region currently enjoys digital payment connectivity between Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

“Later today, we will launch the extension of payment linkages between Malaysia and Cambodia, with the ambition of eventually covering all Asean nations which will help promote intra-Asean trade and tourism,” he added.

Earlier, Anwar officiated the Asean Investment Conference 2025 which was also attended by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. — Bernama