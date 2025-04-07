SHAH ALAM, April 7 — The Selangor state government will provide financial aid amounting to RM7.356 million to assist Putra Heights residents who are affected by the gas pipeline fire.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this financial aid is a contribution by the state government on top of financial aid that has been allocated by Petronas Nasional Berhad and the federal government.

“The state government has agreed to provide rental assistance of RM2,000 per month for six months to each affected family to help them with house rental fees while their house is being repaired or rebuilt,” Amirudin told a press conference at the Selangor State Secretary building here.

As of yesterday, Amirudin said 151 houses have been declared safe, allowing owners to return to their respective homes with the help of volunteer groups like SERVE (Pasukan Selangor Volunteer) and Team Selangor, who assisted with clean-up.

He also said that the 437 affected homes have been divided into three categories — completely destroyed or more than 40 per cent of house structure damaged (81), partially damaged or less than 40 per cent of house structure damaged (81) and minor fire impact without structural damage (57).

The remaining 218 houses were not affected.

According to Amirudin, initial estimated losses for residential properties stood at RM65.4 million, however with immediate actions of residents and emergency services they have managed to save properties worth approximately RM285.9 million.

“As of today, a total of 219 families who were registered at the temporary relief centre will start receiving financial aid from the federal government and Petronas.

“This includes — RM10,000 for homeowners whose houses that are completely destroyed (RM5,000 from Petronas and RM5,000 from the Federal government), RM5,000 for owners of partially destroyed homes (RM2,500 from Petronas, RM2,500 from Federal government), and RM5,000 for tenants (not home owners)(RM2,500 from Petronas and RM2,500 from Federal government),” said Amirudin.

Explaining further, Amirudin said the affected home owners have a choice of whether they want to take up the smart rental temporary homes and they can utilise the RM2,000 to pay for rental fees.

“For example if some home owners only need up to four months of temporary accommodation, we will stop their rental assistance at that, but for now we have locked six months for the purpose of this assistance.

“As for the compensation of repairs and rebuilding costs, I’m not able to disclose any figures now as we are still evaluating the extent of repairs needed,” he added.

For students affected by the gas pipeline fire, 28 of the students who are now staying at the temporary relief centre at the Putra Heights Mosque have been offered free transportation to and from their schools (nine schools) with the assistance offered by Prasarana Sdn Bhd and coordinated by the state’s education department and volunteers.

“Each of the affected 265 students will be given RM500 to help with purchasing of essential items that were destroyed in the fire.

“The state education department will also assist from the aspect of moral support by offering counselling to students facing trauma from the fire incident,” said Amirudin.

In addition, Amirudin said the state government has appointed Deputy State Secretary Datuk Johary Anuar to oversee the recovery processes of throughout.

“We are now in the recovery phase which involves home repairs, cost evaluations and infrastructure rehabilitation,” he said.

The gas pipeline fire which broke out at 8.10am last Tuesday on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperature over 1,000 degrees Celsius.

The Fire Department had finally full extinguished the fire at 3.45pm.