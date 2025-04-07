KOTA BARU, April 7 — A police officer is under investigation after being accused of demanding a RM10,000 bribe from the family of a rape victim. The officer has been remanded for three days by the Magistrates’ Court here today to assist with the case.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid against the man in his 30s, Berita Harian (BH) reported today.

The police officer has been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Earlier, the man arrived at the Kota Baru Court dressed in MACC detention attire.

He was arrested by the MACC at his office near Jeli yesterday afternoon on suspicion of demanding a RM10,000 bribe from the family of a rape victim.

The arrest was made after the suspect was accused of demanding money from the complainant as a bribe to close the rape case involving the victim’s daughter, which occurred several months ago.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain confirmed the arrest when contacted by BH, adding that the suspect has been remanded for three days, from today until Wednesday.