SUBANG JAYA, April 7 — Over 350 people have received psychological counselling to date, following the Putra Heights blaze which had affected them.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that 353 people had used the services of the on-site counselling support service offered.

“We have counsellors everyday, and they have three shifts a day.

“There are those with severe trauma but there are not many such cases,” Nancy said in a press conference here.

A total of 219 homes in Putra Heights were damaged in the recent gas pipeline explosion, while 220 others have been declared safe.

According to the state news agency Bernama, 509 families have registered as victims of the incident as of last week.

The gas pipeline explosion, which occurred during the second day of Hari Raya, wreaked havoc across the neighbourhood, severely damaging homes, displacing hundreds and hospitalising many residents.

However, no human fatalities were recorded.