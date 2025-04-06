SUBANG JAYA, April 6 — Police have recorded statements from 118 individuals involved in work at the Putra Heights site following the explosion that affected hundreds in the area.

At a press conference today, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said those interviewed included 50 people comprising contractors, main contractors, subcontractors, and labourers.

He added that police had received 642 complaints as of midday today, one of which alleged that fireworks had been set off on the night of March 31.

“The police report stated that there were people playing with fireworks on the night of March 31,” he told reporters here.

“The incident happened on April 1, so the police do not see how the event the day before could have caused the explosion the next morning. Anyway we still are waiting for a full report.”

During the press conference, Hussein also announced that police, in collaboration with local authorities, would implement a contraflow traffic system starting from the police tent at Kingsley International School, heading towards the Petronas fuel station.

“The contraflow will begin at midnight tonight until the completion of Operation Gas. All road users are advised to follow the instructions of officers and signages displayed.

“Only service vehicles and residents with special passes are permitted to enter their residences,” he explained.

He also noted that service vehicles are not permitted to park within the contraflow zone, and advised motorists familiar with alternative routes to use them to help ease traffic congestion.