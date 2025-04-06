MELAKA, April 6 — The police are on the hunt for two men suspected to have snatched a gold necklace from a woman in front of a house in Taman Paya Dalam, Ayer Molek here last Friday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at 7.34pm when the 55-year-old victim was outside the house waiting for her daughter.

“She saw two men on a blue motorcycle pass by in front of the house, but the motorcycle suddenly turned around and headed towards her before one of them snatched the gold necklace, worth RM12,000, from her neck.

“The woman fought back but failed and the suspect managed to snatch the necklace and fled,” he said in a statement here today.

The woman, who complained of chest pain in the incident, lodged a report at the Tiang dua police station the same day.

Christoper said the incident was recorded by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system at the victim's house.

Based on the footage, the suspects were in black crash helmets and wearing black shirts.

“They were on a blue Kawasaki RR motorbike. We believe they were also the suspects in a similar case reported in Taman Astakajaya Buloh Kasap, Segamat, Johor last Thursday," he said. — Bernama