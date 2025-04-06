PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Malaysia has been elected to the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) for the term 2026-2030 during the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) Meeting in New York on April 4, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry yesterday.

It said Malaysia’s four-year term will commence at the 60th CPD Session in 2026 and conclude at the end of the 63rd CPD Session in 2030.

“Malaysia’s election to the CPD reflects the international community’s recognition of the country’s active role in accelerating action towards the implementation of Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development, as well as its continued commitment to advance sustainable population policies that promote and safeguard the health and well-being of its people, in line with the principles of inclusivity, equity and respect for human rights,” the statement read.

In keeping with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it said Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the United Nations and all international partners to address population related issues through sharing of experiences and capacity building.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) plays a key role in supporting Malaysia’s engagement in the CPD, particularly in advancing policies related to gender equality, family planning, and social development, it added.

CPD is a subsidiary organ to the Ecosoc, which is composed of 47 members elected by the UN Ecosoc for a period of four years on the basis of geographic distribution.

CPD is tasked to carry out specific tasks and advise the Ecosoc on issues related to population and development, the statement said. — Bernama