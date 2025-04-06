SEPANG, April 6 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived here today for a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled tonight.

The special aircraft carrying Prabowo and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.52 pm.

Prabowo was welcomed by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman, before proceeding past a static guard of honour comprising 28 officers and personnel from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Captain Nor Saifullah Mahmad @ Mohammed.

Prabowo is scheduled to meet with Anwar, followed by a private event before departing later tonight.

This marks Prabowo’s third visit to Malaysia since taking office in October 2024.

Foreign media today reported that the meeting between the two leaders is a visit in conjunction with Aidilfitri and a gesture of respect for Anwar as one of ASEAN’s leaders.

Malaysia officially holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, starting this year, with the 2025 ASEAN Leadership theme being 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'.

Malaysia also chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

In 2023, Indonesia was Malaysia's seventh-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest among ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to RM111.21 billion (USD24.39 billion).

From January to October 2024, bilateral trade reached RM95.50 billion (USD20.75 billion), compared to RM94.37 billion (USD20.69 billion) during the same period in 2023. — Bernama



