NYAPYITAW (Myanmar), April 6 — Asean countries, especially Malaysia, hope that the military ruling Myanmar will extend the ceasefire beyond the previously announced period so that relief and recovery efforts can continue after the earthquake.

Following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, the junta has announced a three-week ceasefire against opposition groups until April 22.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia and Asean welcome the announcement of the ceasefire.

He said it needs to be extended, taking into account the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake and the need for long-term humanitarian assistance, for the security and well-being of the people of Myanmar.

“We are very happy with the announcement because in this crisis situation, this country (Myanmar) is facing a catastrophe.

“Do not continue with all the conflicts. The most important thing is how the Myanmar people can be rescued and receive assistance," he said at a press conference before concluding a humanitarian mission to Myanmar here yesterday.

Earlier, Mohamad and his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, jointly led a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar following the earthquake that struck the central region of the country and its surrounding areas, claiming thousands of lives.

Further commenting, Mohamad, as chairman of the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting, also expressed hope that the ceasefire could be extended to ensure rescue teams from Malaysia and other Asean countries currently in Myanmar can provide assistance.

"If there are things that we see that could threaten the safety of our teams, I will not hesitate to ask our Asean counterparts to review our presence in Myanmar," he said.

He further proposed that the humanitarian ceasefire could serve as a precursor for wider, inclusive dialogue among all Myanmar stakeholders, consistent with the objectives of the Asean’s Five-Point Consensus.

During the mission, Mohamad and Maris held meetings with the chairman of the State Administrative Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Myanmar Foreign Minister U Than Shwe.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in a statement said that during the meeting, Mohamad, on behalf of Asean, conveyed Asean's condolences and unwavering support to the people of Myanmar.

"He also reaffirmed Asean's collective commitment to continue channelling immediate, effective assistance and long-term support for the recovery efforts of the affected communities," the statement said.

He added that as part of Malaysia's ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance, Mohamad also officially handed over 15 tonnes of humanitarian assistance upon arrival in Nay Pyi Taw.

The assistance was handed over to the Asean Coordination Centre for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management (AHA Centre) which is mandated to coordinate Asean's contributions, including with Myanmar authorities.

The assistance was sent via an aid flight operated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) from the Asean Disaster Emergency Logistics System (Delsa) warehouse in Subang, Malaysia.

The third flight carrying additional aid is scheduled to arrive in Nay Pyi Taw on April 7.

Malaysia's humanitarian contribution also includes an allocation of RM10 million from the Malaysian government and the deployment of 50 members of the Special Search and Rescue Team of Malaysia (Smart).

The Smart team, currently stationed in Sagaing Region, has provided vital support to the immediate search and rescue efforts.

Before leaving Myanmar, Mohamad also received a situation briefing from the AHA Centre representative in Nay Pyi Taw, who confirmed that the humanitarian operation has now shifted from the search and rescue phase to the recovery phase.

The Foreign Ministry said the humanitarian mission also reaffirms Asean unity and coordinated regional action, as well as reflecting Asean's strong unity and solidarity, especially in the face of challenging situations and Asean's ability to respond swiftly and integratedly in humanitarian crises.

"Malaysia as the Asean chair will continue to work closely with other Asean member states, the AHA Centre and international humanitarian partners to ensure that the assistance delivered is timely," the statement said. — Bernama