KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — The State Works Ministry is investigating the recent incident where a boulder fell on Jalan Buli Sim-Sim in Sandakan.

State Works Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said he is following the case through social media and is awaiting the full report from the State Works Department (JKR).

Shahelmey explained that every time incidents such as falling rocks or landslides occur, JKR through its district engineers, and concession companies if applicable, will activate the Emergency Response Team and implement safety measures at the affected location.

At the same time, they will also try to ensure that the flow of traffic is unaffected and can be traversed safely, he said, adding that while the main probable cause of the Sandakan incident is continuous rain, his side is still investigating the technical aspects.

The minister advised road users, especially those who pass through hilly or unstable areas with high rainfall concentration, to always be on alert.

A massive landslide sent a 4m-high, 11m-long boulder crashing onto Jalan Buli Sim-Sim on Thursday morning, completely blocking the road and forcing authorities to close a 500m stretch.

The incident occurred at 10am under clear skies, surprising locals as no heavy rain had weakened the hillside.

No injuries were reported, with officials attributing the collapse to long-term erosion and water seepage that hollowed out the rock.

Locals had also noticed increasing instability in the hillside rocks in recent weeks. — The Borneo Post