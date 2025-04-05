SUBANG JAYA, April 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that 400 families affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire have each received RM3,000 — 300 from Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and 100 from real estate company Matrix Concepts Holdings.

He added that car e-commerce company Carsome is providing victims with 50 vehicles for free use for a month, with 20 delivered today and another 30 set to be delivered next week.

“I would like to express my gratitude to several corporate companies that have come forward to provide assistance to the victims of the fire in Putra Heights,” he told reporters when met at an aid handover ceremony here today.

“Many corporate companies have stepped forward to provide aid, demonstrating the strong spirit of cooperation among Malaysians.”

He added that 63 new motorcycles would be sponsored to replace those destroyed in the incident, with handover and registration set for next Monday.

“This shows that there is substantial support from private companies, complementing the assistance provided by the government,” he said.

He further reassured victims that the government would assist in rebuilding homes deemed “total losses”, and that further announcements will be made on the matter.

“While the process will take some time, our immediate priority is to alleviate their burden, which is why corporate aid is being expedited directly to the victims,” Loke said.

The gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights broke out on the morning of April 1, sending flames over 30 metres into the air and reaching temperatures of 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took emergency responders nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze, which left 87 homes completely destroyed and damaged 148 others.