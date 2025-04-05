KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim has been speculated as a possible successor to Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who is due to retire in June.

According to a Free Malaysia Report (FMT), if confirmed, Abang Iskandar would be the first Sarawakian to lead Malaysia’s judiciary.

Although he is due for mandatory retirement at age 66 on 1 July, a source told FMT that he is likely to receive a six-month extension from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as allowed under Article 125 of the Federal Constitution.

To note, the Judicial Appointments Commission is tasked with proposing candidates to the prime minister, who will then advise the king after consulting the Conference of Rulers, in line with Article 122B.

The current chief justice’s input is reportedly not required during the selection of her successor.

Federal Court judge Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh, appointed in November, was seen by the source as the top candidate to succeed Abang Iskandar as Court of Appeal president.