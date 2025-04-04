KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Traffic merging from the Central Spine Road (LTU) has been identified as the cause of the unusual congestion on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Highway this evening.



A spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that as of 5pm, traffic congestion stretched over 40 kilometres from Karak to the Bentong Toll Plaza and from the Karak Toll Plaza to Lentang.





“This is due to an increase in vehicles heading towards city centres as people begin returning home after celebrating Aidilfitri,” the spokesman told Bernama.Meanwhile, traffic was also reported to be slow-moving on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) along both E1 and E2 routes.“Traffic is slow northbound from Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson (U), Kulai to Sedenak, Jasin to Ayer Keroh, and Simpang Renggam to Machap,” he said.PLUS Trafik’s official X account also reported a vehicle fire incident on the PLUS E2 at Km 191 northbound from Jasin to Ayer Keroh, contributing to the area’s slow traffic. — Bernama