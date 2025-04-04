KAJANG, April 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has consented to the appointment of the new Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“The new ambassador to the US will be announced soon. It will follow the process. Please be patient for a day or two,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Prima Saujana Mosque here.

Anwar was responding to questions regarding the replacement for Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, whose two-year tenure as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the US ended on Feb 10.

Mohamed Nazri assumed the role on Feb 9, 2023, and according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, his appointment was based on his extensive experience in government administration.

Previously, Anwar said the government had identified a candidate for the role and was in the process of obtaining the consent of the King. — Bernama