BALING, April 3 — Two Rottweiler dogs that attacked and bit five individuals in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil near here on Tuesday, have been euthanised.

Kedah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director Dr Shaharul Amar Talib said that as soon as they received information regarding the incident, they inspected the dog owners’ home.

“We found two adult male Rottweiler dogs that had not been neutered... it was difficult to approach them.

“However, the dog owner cooperated, voluntarily surrendering the dogs to the Kedah DVS staff and agreed to have them euthanised,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to him, the Kedah DVS euthanised both dogs yesterday.

“Samples have also been collected from the dogs and sent to the Bukit Tengah Veterinary Laboratory in Penang for analysis to detect Rabies,” he said.

Bernama had previously reported that five individuals, including a Saudi Arabian university student, suffered injuries to various parts of their bodies after being bitten by the two dogs.

Earlier, a viral social media post showed several individuals being treated and transported in an ambulance after sustaining injuries from an attack by two black-coloured dogs. — Bernama