PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Putra Heights residents affected by the recent gas pipeline fire can have their vehicle documents reprinted at mobile Road Transport Department (JPJ) counters set up at relief centres.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said essential documents, including the vehicle ownership certificate required for insurance claims, can be printed at these counters.

“Affected residents can get their driver’s licence, vehicle road tax, and vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) printed at the mobile JPJ counters.

“These documents can be reprinted without bureaucratic barriers, such as the usual requirement of a police report. In this instance, they only need to present their name and identity card, and they can obtain their documents free of charge,” he told reporters at the relief centre in Masjid Putra Heights today.

On assisting residents with mobility, Loke said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has deployed vans to help transport those who lost their vehicles.

“These vans have been made available to assist residents with logistics issues. They can also be used to get to public transport hubs such as train stations,” he said.

Loke added that his ministry is working to secure more temporary vehicle loans from companies for affected residents.

“Yesterday, I was informed that Chery Malaysia has provided 50 cars for residents’ use.

“The Transport Ministry is in discussions with other companies, and so far, CARO Car Rentals has agreed to provide 30 more cars,” he said, adding that those in need of a vehicle can register at the Selangor exco office.

Loke also said Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan will contribute RM3,000 in cash to each affected family immediately.

On motorcycles that were completely destroyed, he said the ministry is working to secure sponsorships to replace them.

“Once we receive confirmation of the sponsorships, we will make an announcement,” he said.

The Putra Heights fire, caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline, broke out at 8.10am on April 1 and was fully extinguished at 3.45pm. A total of 88 housing and shop units sustained damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.