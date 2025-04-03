KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd, producer of Massimo bread loaves, has announced a temporary disruption in its supply due to the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire on April 1.

The fire, caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline, broke out at 8.10 am and was fully extinguished by 3:45 pm.

The blaze caused extensive damage to 88 housing and shop units, with destruction ranging from 10 to 90 percent.

“We regret to inform you that our bakery products may be temporarily limited in stores starting April 4, 2025, until further notice. This is due to the gas pipeline incident in Putra Heights, which affected the LNG gas supply to our factory,” the company said in a Facebook post today.

“We will continue to provide updates. Stay tuned to our social media pages, and for immediate concerns, please contact Customer Care at 1800-22-6688.”

The explosion, which occurred on the second day of Hari Raya, caused widespread destruction, severely damaging nearly 200 homes.

Approximately 305 residents have been displaced, with many receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

No fatalities have been reported.