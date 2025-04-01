SUBANG JAYA, April 1 — As of 10.35am, 25 victims of a fire caused by a burst gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, were receiving initial treatment at a nearby temple.

A check by Bernama at the scene found that Ministry of Health personnel were attending to all the victims.

All the victims sustained wounds, burns, and breathing difficulties.

It is understood that five victims have been transferred to Serdang Hospital for further treatment.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said his department received a distress call regarding the incident at 8.23am and that firefighting operations were underway.

He added that several houses were also damaged in the fire. — Bernama