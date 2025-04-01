PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Five victims of a fire caused by a burst gas pipeline in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya have been rushed to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment so far.

Bernama has learned that all the victims arrived at the hospital between 8 and 9 am today.

The victims sustained various degrees of injury and their conditions are still being monitored by medical personnel.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar was reported as saying that the department received a distress call at 8.10 am.

He said the JBPM was evacuating residents living near the blaze, which involved a gas pipeline leak with an estimated length of 500 metres.

A check by Bernama found that most of the victims, who sustained minor injuries, were receiving initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya, administered by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel.

As at 11 am, 30 people had received initial treatment, and several individuals were sent to Serdang, Putrajaya, and Cyberjaya hospitals for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the Selangor government has activated a relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque to provide temporary shelter for the victims.

The Al-Falah Mosque in USJ 9, Subang Jaya has also offered its premises to affected individuals or families in need of a place to rest and seek refuge temporarily. — Bernama