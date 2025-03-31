PETALING JAYA, March 31 — A soldier who allegedly punched a woman driver following an accident in Seremban has been released on police bail, according to Berita Harian.

Seremban police chief Hatta Che Din said the 35-year-old suspect, who was arrested yesterday, was freed after providing his statement.

“Bukit Aman has taken over the case because the suspect is a public servant,” he was quoted as saying.

A video of the incident, which went viral on TikTok, showed the man confronting the woman in her car before punching her twice.

Hatta previously said the accident occurred along Jalan Persiaran Senawang 4 when the woman driver was unable to avoid the suspect’s wife, 34, and seven-year-old daughter, who had suddenly crossed the road.

Enraged after the accident, the suspect allegedly punched the 28-year-old driver while she was still in her car seat.

The attack left the woman with bruises on her right ribs and swelling on the back of her head. Her car also sustained damage.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.