SIBU, March 31 — A 75-year-old man, who was reported missing after setting out to check his fishing nets in Sungai Kanowit, Nanga Julau, on Saturday, was found drowned today.

A group of longhouse residents, who had joined the search and rescue operation, discovered Chong Yik Teck’s body at 11.20am, along the riverbank, approximately five kilometres from where his boat was initially found moored.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (PGO), today’s search operation, in its third day, commenced at 8am, with the assistance of eight boats belonging to local residents.

The victim’s body has since been handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing for Awang Indera Awang Mahmud, 45, who went missing after falling from an express boat, near the Sungai Paloh estuary in Mukah Division, on Saturday at around 1.20 pm. — Bernama