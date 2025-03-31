JOHOR BARU, March 31 —Johor recorded 239 road accidents yesterday, including two fatal crashes that claimed four lives, said the state police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

“The public is urged to remain patient and always obey traffic laws so that we can all avoid untoward incidents,” he said, expressing concern over the high accident rate.

He told reporters this at the Johor police chief’s Aidilfitri gathering with members of the Johor police contingent at Masjid Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil, Johor police headquarters today.

On traffic flow into Johor, Kumar said approximately 30,000 vehicles from outside the state entered yesterday, including via the Johor Causeway and the Second Link.

“So far, there have been no severe traffic jams. There may have been slight congestion yesterday, but traffic across the state is smooth this morning,” he said.

He said 4,000 officers and personnel, including 1,998 from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, are on duty during Aidilfitri.

Last Friday, Kumar stated that around two million vehicles from outside Johor were expected to enter the state during the Hari Raya period, marking a threefold increase compared to regular days due to the long weekend holiday. — Bernama