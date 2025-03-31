KUCHING, March 31 — The headquarters of MASwings will be relocated from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to Sarawak in due course, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the relocation was following the Sarawak government’s recent acquisition of the regional airline, which will be rebranded as AirBorneo.

“We will also give employees the option of whether they would like to continue their service or to explore other opportunities.

“I believe this process may be completed by next year,” he told reporters when met at his Hari Raya Open House at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abang Johari said with the operation AirBorneo, this will enhance the infrastructure network of Sarawak.

“This means that Sarawak will no longer be isolated, and we will have a more robust economic network.

“With the support of our green energy policies, I am confident that Sarawak has a bright future ahead,” he added.

The Premier also expressed optimism about achieving Sarawak’s vision of becoming a developed and high-income region by 2030, through the development of key infrastructures, including 16 bridges along the Sarawak coastal roads, where some have been completed while others are still under construction.

“Perhaps all of them will be completed by 2028. This means that our road network, especially the coastal road, will form a vital link for rural development, alongside electricity and water supply infrastructure.

“I believe that we can achieve our target by 2030, and our economy will be stronger with the infrastructure we are developing,” he said. — The Borneo Post