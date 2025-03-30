KOTA BARU, March 30 — The General Operations Force (GOF) has been instructed to tighten operations along the Malaysia-Thailand border to prevent Thai nationals from using illegal routes to return to Thailand for Hari Raya celebrations, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said.

The order was issued after the police detected a sharp increase of Thai citizens going through three entry points in Kelantan over the past two days.

“I have been informed that the number of Thai nationals returning to their country in the past two days has reached almost 10,000 people per day.

“All of them are using three Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor, and Bukit Bunga. Although the majority are complying with legal procedures, we believe there are still some trying to use illegal routes,” he told reporters after attending a breaking fast event here today, adding that the police are also monitoring the movement of Thai nationals returning to their hometowns to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

“PGA personnel stationed at the ICQS have been instructed to monitor their movements more closely, including watching over unauthorised jetties, which are often the preferred routes for those attempting to cross the border illegally.

“All illegal jetties or landing points will be closely monitored, and anyone found violating the law will be detained. This directive has been in place since Dec 1 of last year, and everyone must comply with the set regulations,” he said. — Bernama