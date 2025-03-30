KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Police confirmed today that they have received a report from the mother of the balloon seller who was involved in a scuffle with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) in Kuala Lumpur last Friday.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, said the report was lodged at midnight on Sunday.

So far, police have recorded statements from five individuals in connection with the incident, he added.

“We are in the process of completing the investigation based on witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made, as we are only recording statements,” he said briefly in response to inquiries via WhatsApp.

Sulizmie Affendy added that the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

Police opened an investigation paper following a report lodged by an enforcement officer yesterday.

On Friday, a commotion broke out at Jalan TAR following an alleged dispute between the balloon seller and DBKL enforcement officers.

Viral videos circulating on social media since early yesterday showed the scuffle between DBKL officers and a group of traders apparently attempting to protect their goods from seizure.

The balloon seller, Muhammad Zaimmudin Azlan, 28, is currently receiving treatment at a public hospital.