BALING, March 29 — An autistic child was reported missing after leaving his home at the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) Quarters in Kampung Landak Paya, Kupang near here at around 12.30 pm yesterday.

The child, Mohamad Fayyad Affan Mohd Fakhri, 4, who is said to have ‘autism speech delay,’ is believed to have left his house through the back door.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said his team received a call regarding the incident at 2.36 pm and mobilised a team to the scene to begin a search.

“The search operation for the victim was conducted in the area where the victim was believed to have gone missing. It was carried out together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the villagers,” he said in a statement yesterday

According to him, the search operation is still ongoing. — Bernama