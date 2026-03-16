IPOH, March 16 — The implementation of a work-from-home (WFH) policy for civil servants in Perak can only be decided after the Public Service Department completes its study on the proposal, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said the implementation of WFH requires clear guidance from the federal government, and any arrangement pertaining to the policy must align with federal directives to ensure smooth coordination.

“We need to wait for the study currently being conducted by the Public Service Department because there must be alignment between the state and federal governments.

“If the federal government implements it but the state does not, it would create difficulties. Therefore, coordination is key. We will wait and see what recommendations are made,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending the Perak Government Meets the Clients Day Series at the Indera Mulia Stadium here.

Saarani also pointed out that there is a notable difference between the current WFH proposal and the arrangements implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Back then, working from home was driven by safety concerns, mainly to limit public gatherings. This time, it is not about safety. Other considerations, particularly economic factors, come into play.

“We need to carefully examine the suitability and effectiveness of work-from-home arrangements,” he said.

Last Thursday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported as saying that the government is studying a WFH proposal for the public sector as part of a package of austerity measures in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with a decision expected at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz to examine the proposal.

He said the review aims to ensure all relevant matters are coordinated before the proposal is presented to the Cabinet tomorrow.