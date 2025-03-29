KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor has taken Parti Warisan to task for dragging the Istana Negeri institution into its political games and lies.

He said postings by Warisan leaders Datuk Darell Leiking and Datuk Azis Jamman on social media questioning the Head of State (TYT) Tun Musa Aman’s official birthday celebration reek of bad intention.

“As chief minister, I am duty bound to protect and defend the institution of the Istana irrespective of who is the Governor.

“Clearly politics have clouded their (Darell and Azis) judgement, not being able to differentiate the fundamental differences between government, politics and the Istana.

“The institution of the Istana is apolitical and should not be dragged into Warisan’s street politics of lies and deception,” he said.

Hajiji clarified that initially Tun Musa mooted the idea of not having any celebrations this year since the official TYT’s birthday has been gazetted on March 30 and therefore clashes with Hari Raya celebrations.

“In fact, Tun Musa also did not want to burden those involved in organising the celebrations as time was short and it will incur unnecessary costs.

“However as chief minister, I felt that whatever decision to be made must be discussed at the State Cabinet,” he said.

The chief minister said after much deliberation, the Cabinet agreed that the requisite celebration must be held this year in accordance with the conventions and traditions of the Istana.

Hence, it was decided that the celebration will take place in the month of June albeit in moderation as per Tun Musa’s wishes and advice, he said.

To this end, he said the events to be held have been reduced from 12 in 2024 to only seven this year, effectively reducing the budget by some 30 per cent.

Hajiji said both Darell and Azis were in the government before, and they should know what is involved in preparing for the TYT’s birthday. — The Borneo Post