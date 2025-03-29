KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Seven shops including a hardware store in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, near Chow Kit here, were destroyed in a fire this afternoon.
However, no casualties were reported.
“The fire involved a hardware store and six eateries behind it,” JBPM said in a statement.
It added that the fire was brought under control by 2.50pm, but the cause and amount of damage are still under investigation.
Meanwhile, Ramzana Ali, 39, who is an employee at the hardware shop, was a witness to the blaze as he was napping at the back of the building next to the burnt store.
“A commotion woke me up and when I realised what was happening, I immediately contacted my employer before saving myself,” he said. — Bernama