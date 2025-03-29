SEPANG, March 29 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the fatal crash that claimed five lives on the North-South Expressway near Kluang, Johor, on Thursday.

He said the ministry would take stern action against the transport company allegedly responsible for the accident if it was found to have violated safety regulations.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, especially with the festive season approaching.

“As per standard procedure, the company will be investigated and audited, and strict action will be taken if there are any violations,” he told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport here yesterday.

Loke said allegations that the trailer involved in the fatal accident had used cloned tyres, which did not comply with safety standards, were also being investigated.

“We have yet to determine whether the tyres used were cloned. Making premature conclusions without a thorough investigation will only lead to unnecessary speculation.

“A thorough investigation must be conducted to determine the exact cause of the tyre burst. We have to make sure whether it was due to a technical issue, poor maintenance, or the use of non-compliant tyres,” he said.

Loke said enforcement and audit measures on transport companies would be further tightened to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“This serves as a reminder that safety must always be the top priority. We do not want to see such tragedies recur due to neglecting vehicle inspections or using non-compliant components,” he said.

Five people, including a husband, wife, and their two-year-old daughter, were killed in an accident at about 11.30 pm yesterday.

The accident involved a Volvo lorry, a Toyota Camry, a Proton X50, and a Honda Stepwagon Spada.

It is believed to have occurred when the front tyre of a northbound lorry, travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur, burst, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a Toyota Camry in the same lane.

As a result of the impact, the lorry skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into two oncoming vehicles, a Proton X50 and a Honda Stepwagon Spada. — Bernama