KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — A total of 36 flood victims from 12 households have been evacuated to the temporary relief centre at Dato Angian Andulag hall, Apin-Apin, Keningau, according to State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

It said in a statement that the relief centre was opened at 7am yesterday.

“The Keningau District Disaster Management Committee has declared a disaster due to flooding in villages around Sungai Pagalan,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms in several Sabah interior regions last night.

Thunderstorms are also predicted in several areas of the state’s interior today, with temperatures between 21°C and 34°C. — Bernama