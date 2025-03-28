KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia-based airlines have confirmed that they did not cancel any flights following the powerful earthquake that hit central Myanmar on Friday.

Responding to Bernama, AirAsia has confirmed that there have been no cancellations of daily flights to Myanmar and Thailand, where the tremors were also felt.

Similarly, Batik Air Malaysia has assured the public that no flights were cancelled.

However, the airline reported minor delays due to the earthquake, with operations now returning to normal.

Both airlines said they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates if necessary.

Malaysia Airlines has also confirmed there were no disruptions to its flights following the earthquake.

The strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, struck at around 12:50 pm (0620 GMT).

The quake’s epicentre was located about 16 kilometres northwest of the city of Sagaing. — Bernama