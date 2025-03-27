GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — A Vietnamese housewife has pleaded not guilty to two charges of driving under the influence, leading to the death of a teenager and injuring another.

Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh, 40, claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here after the charges were read in Mandarin by a court interpreter.

She was accused of driving while intoxicated and losing control of her vehicle, causing the death of 18-year-old Thomas Ch’ng Kai Hen.

The accident occurred at Jalan Jelutong at 9.48pm on February 19.

The first charge falls under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which mandates jail time and a fine upon conviction.

Nguyen also faces a second charge for causing injuries to another 18-year-old, Ooi Qi Heng, under Section 44(1A)(a) of the same act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Darrshini requested RM15,000 bail per charge and conditions including the surrender of Nguyen’s passport and license suspension.

Nguyen’s lawyer, K. Mahendran, sought lower bail, citing her unemployment and her husband’s RM3,000 monthly income supporting their three children.

However, lawyers Andy Ooi and RSN Rayer — who held watching brief on behalf of the victims’ families — urged the magistrate to deny bail, citing public interest and flight risk concerns.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi granted RM10,000 bail per charge with two Malaysian sureties.

She also ordered Nguyen to surrender her passport and temporarily suspended her driving license until the case concludes.

The case is set for mention on April 21, with Mahendran confirming that Nguyen will pay bail today.