KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — This Sunday, March 30 has been designated as a public holiday for the state of Sabah in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in a statement last night said that since the date falls on Sunday, the following day will be a replacement public holiday for the state.

“The state government has determined that if the following day is also a public holiday, then April 2 will be a public holiday for the state of Sabah,” he said.

He said the declaration was made in accordance with the provisions in the First Schedule, Public Holidays Ordinance (Chapter 56). — Bernama