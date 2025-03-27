KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited all Malaysians to join him at the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Celebrations, which will take place across eight locations nationwide from April 5.

The prime minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar extended the invitation to Malaysians of all races, religions, and cultures, emphasising the importance of fostering noble values, respect, and goodwill — longstanding pillars of the nation’s strength.

He said Anwar is set to attend the celebrations alongside the respective menteri besar and chief ministers.

“This celebration is an important platform for us to ease tensions between races and religions. It is also to celebrate differences through interaction between the people,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast ‘live’ on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul added that Anwar will uphold the annual tradition by first visiting Melaka, the host state for this year’s national event, on April 5.

“This year, the prime minister will visit eight states, starting with Melaka on April 5, followed by Selangor (April 6), Pahang (April 11), Kelantan and Penang (April 12), Sarawak (April 19), Perak (April 25), and Perlis (April 27).

“Further details on event locations will be announced by the Performance Improvement Coordination Unit (PACU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the main secretariat for the Madani Aidilfitri Celebration 2025,” he said.

As in previous years, the Madani Aidilfitri Celebration will be jointly organised and coordinated by the federal and respective state governments.