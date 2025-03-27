KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Transport Ministry said today that Rapid KL On-Demand services will offer payment services starting today, allowing users to directly pay using their debit or credit cards.

Minister Anthony Loke said a total of 20 vehicles currently operating in seven zones under the service will be equipped with card payment readers starting today.

“The main issue with public transport is first- and last-mile connectivity. This new Rapid KL On-Demand or Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) system will use vans to transport passengers from their homes to LRT and MRT stations.

“This will make commuting easier and cheaper, encouraging more people to use public transport,” Loke said.

The DRT service has been operating in 37 zones with 110 vans, and will continue to expand with a target of 320 vans by June this year.

Meanwhile, the open payment system will be introduced in phases and is expected to be fully operational by May this year.

The current promotional fare is RM1 for trips within a 5km radius. My50 pass holders and passengers with disabilities can ride for free.

“We have invested billions in the Klang Valley transport system, including two LRT lines and by the end of the year, the third MRT line will be ready.

“But for these rail lines to be effective, we need strong first and last mile connectivity and for this we are thankful to the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister for their commitment to improving public transport,” Loke added.

Currently, the average waiting time for Rapid KL On-Demand is around 10 minutes from home to a station, with a total journey time of 10 to 20 minutes. An expansion aims to reduce this further.

The vans are currently operating in 37 zones, with each zone having up to 20 stops. Loke said the plan is to expand to 91 zones across the Klang Valley.

Around 4,000 passengers use the facilities daily so far. With more vehicles coming in, the target is 36,000 passengers per day.