PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — All Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) offices nationwide will be closed on March 31 and April 1 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

In a statement today, LHDN said operations will resume on April 2, except in Melaka and Sabah, where offices will reopen on April 3.

The closure in Melaka follows the state government’s decision to replace the traditional public holiday for the first day of Ramadan with the third day of Hari Raya starting this year.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, April 2 has been declared a public holiday in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman.

To avoid any inconvenience, LHDN encourages taxpayers to conduct their tax-related matters online via the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ for a smoother and more efficient process.

“As we welcome the festive season, LHDN wishes all Muslim customers a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. May this occasion bring joy, blessings and prosperity to all,” it added. — Bernama