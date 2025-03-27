KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Online purchase fraud cases have risen by 36.9 per cent from Jan 1 to Monday (March 24), compared with the same period last year, with 2,328 cases recorded, resulting in losses exceeding RM19 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) acting director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said during the same period last year, 1,700 cases were reported, resulting in losses amounting to RM13.66 million.

“As the festive season approaches, online shopping will be a popular choice for many consumers. Therefore, the police urge the public to remain vigilant when making purchases,” he said.

The public is advised to be cautious of deals which seem too good to be true, and to conduct transactions only through secure and reputable e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, Rohaimi emphasised the importance of checking reviews and feedback from other buyers and verifying the seller’s account number and phone number through the Semak Mule (https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/) portal, before making any payments.

Meanwhile, Rohaimi said that his team had identified an online fraud syndicate, using an e-commerce platform poster ‘Ramadan Bersama Shopee’, to deceive buyers.

He explained that the syndicate manipulates the poster by inserting the victim’s phone number as a contest winner.

“The victim is then contacted by the syndicate and instructed to activate ‘shopeepaylater’ to claim the so-called prize, before being asked to scan a QR code,” he said.

“After scanning the QR code, the victim discovered that money had been deducted from their bank account. So far, a police report has been lodged in Selangor, involving a loss of RM3,006.03, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama