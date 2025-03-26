KUANTAN, March 26 — A nurse suffered a loss of RM144,000 after being duped by a phone scam syndicate.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 39-year-old woman claimed to receive a call from an individual claiming to be a police officer on January 18.

He said the suspect informed the victim that she was involved in money laundering activities, but the woman denied the allegations.

“The suspect then instructed her to file a police report, to confess to the crime and threatened that she would be arrested. She was also ordered to transfer some money to facilitate the investigation,

“Thus, the victim made money transfers from her savings account and also personal loan amounting to RM144,000 into three given accounts,” he said in a statement today.

However, the woman became suspicious when the money was not returned and believing that she had been scammed lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama